School boards adjusting, even closing schools, to start 2022

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas schools are announcing changes to their plans, even closing the doors for students and staff, amid increases in Covid cases and the Omicron variant presence.

Manhattan and Ogden schools are closed tomorrow because of Covid staffing issues, while Auburn-Washburn schools made changes to their scorecard dealing with masking students.

USD 383 Board Member Karla Hagemeister said the district averages 50 absences a day, without available substitutes for five of them. This week, it’s 85 a day with no subs for fifteen of those spots.

“I want to be clear or make sure that I acknowledge that our building administrators and our district-level administrators have been pitching in during this time. Even before we got to the point this week,” she said on the Manhattan Area Recovery Task Force virtual meeting Thursday.

She wants their students and families to take the time away seriously.

“It’s not a good time for that turn into a slumber party or other gatherings of kids or families. Hopefully that the purpose of us being closed tomorrow is for families to kind of hunker down.”

Auburn-Washburn School Board is changing its scorecard to keep kids inside the halls. Now, USD 437′s scorecard will no longer have multipliers for their formula. Also, anything higher than 3% of positive cases or close contacts at that individual school will force masks to be worn at all times when the county’s scorecard is in the red.

“When the community numbers escalate, our school numbers escalate, there’s a correlation and so we’re starting to see staff issues. We’ve seen it with other school districts,” said School Board President Michael White. “We’re no different than those other school districts.”

White said finding ways, like increasing the pay for substitute teachers, could help keep students in the school.

“If we don’t have teachers who are either quarantining or out with a positive case or have a family member with a positive case, some of it is a staff member might have a kid home with a positive case, then we have to have the subs,” said White. “Otherwise, we have to consider doing what other school districts are doing and that’s closing the schools.”

USD 437 Superintendent Dr. Scott McWilliams said they are also struggling with their substitute teacher pool. They are working on plans to get more sub-teachers and sub nurses after the Kansas State Board of Education says it unanimously approved an emergency declaration allowing substitutes that meet certain qualifications to apply for a Temporary Emergency Authorized License.

Board of Education unanimously passes emergency declaration to aid in substitute teacher shortage

