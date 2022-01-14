Photographers flock to Topeka to capture sight of rare duck

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Photographers are flocking to Topeka to capture a rare duck in their sites.

A mandarin duck, which is native to Asia, was found on the pond in Washburn park a few weeks ago. No one is quite sure how it got here.

“It’s not supposed to be here this is an opportunity for wildlife photographers to catch this in the wild,” said Kelly McGregor of Kansas City. “I can’t believe it and the weather is perfect. His reflections are beautiful. It’s hard to put in words. It’s just being one with nature.”

The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks told 13 NEWS the duck is doing just fine and there is currently no reason to capture or move it.

