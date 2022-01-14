Pair arrested for meth possession following early morning traffic stop

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A pair of Topekans are facing drug charges after a traffic stop early Friday morning near 10th and SW Fairlawn Rd.

According to the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office, Carlos Theodore Murphy, Jr., 52, of Topeka, and Kristan Elaina Kellner, 29, Topeka, were both booked into jail for single counts of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Officials say Murphy also had an outstanding warrant out of the City of Topeka.

The Sheriff’s Office says a deputy pulled over a 2000 white GMC Sierra pickup truck in the 1000 block of SW Fairlawn road around 2 a.m. Friday.

A K9 located drugs inside the truck.

Murphy was listed as the driver.

No other information has been released.

