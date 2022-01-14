One killed, two injured in crash on turnpike near K-15

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update 1 p.m. The Kansas Highway Patrol confirmed one person was killed and two were injured in a crash at around 8:30 this morning. Trooper Scott Koehn said the victim was young, but he would “rather not say” how old.

A semi was parked near the shoulder due to mechanical issues when an SUV crashed into it from behind. Koehn said the cause of the crash is under investigation. He said all occupants of the SUV were wearing seatbelts, and two people were transported to the hospital.

The roadway was opened around 12:50 Friday afternoon, though one southbound lane remained close.

A crash on the turnpike has closed southbound traffic between mile markers 44 and 47 in Wichita.

We are working to confirm the details of the crash and we have a crew on the scene. We will provide more information as it becomes available.

Crash on turnpike near K-15 (KWCH)

