Advertisement

Nurse Navigation Line could become tool for AMR in Shawnee Co.

AMR
AMR
By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 7:02 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. Commissioners are considering a new strategy to ease COVID-19-fueled hospital stress.

The board heard from Emergency Management and AMR Thursday about the benefits of adding a Nurse Navigation Line as part of the dispatch team.

AMR officials say it would be another tool to avoid taking patients to area hospitals when it might not be necessary.

Following an initial screening from Emergency Communications, if it’s determined a caller may not need to go to a hospital, the caller will be redirected to the Nurse Navigation Line.

A Kansas-licensed nurse will then work with the patient to then determine what help they need which can range from use of urgent care, making an appointment with a primary care doctor, or advisement to stay at home.

A patient could still request a hospital visit.

It’s estimated this could eliminate up to four thousand unneeded hospital trips a year.

“We’re trying to take the load not just off us but off the dispatch center,” said AMR’s Operations Manager Mickey Hubert.

“This should allow the nurses to spend the needed time on the phone because emergency medical dispatchers, fire and law enforcement dispatchers we just don’t have time.”

Board chair Aaron Mays said they’ll vote in a few weeks whether to add funding for the line and implement it as an amendment to AMR’s contract.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Kansas Dr. loses license after prescribing medicine to patients never examined
One person was in custody after Lyon County sheriff’s deputies discovered a dead woman in a...
Woman takes her own life during Wed. night traffic stop outside Emporia
A $25,000 reward has been offered by the US Army for information leading to the arrest and...
Army offers $25,000 reward for infomation leading to arrest, conviction of man that killed Ft. Riley mother
Hemp compounds were equally effective against the alpha and beta variants of COVID-19,...
Research shows hemp compounds prevent COVID-19 virus from entering human cells, study says
FILE - Maya Goode, a COVID-19 technician, performs a test on Jessica Sanchez outside Asthenis...
Omicron may be headed for a rapid drop in US and Britain

Latest News

Topeka Metro's Quincy Street Station, 820 SE Quincy, hosts their second of three public...
Topeka Metro needs bus operators
Side by side in the Kansas sunshine, state officials walked the statehouse grounds Thursday to...
Bonded by Frat: Two KS legislators on opposite sides of aisle remember MLK
Alma names January 13 “Evelyn Zeckser Day” in honor of resident’s 102nd birthday
Alma names January 13 “Evelyn Zeckser Day” in honor of resident’s 102nd birthday
Side by side in the Kansas sunshine, state officials walked the statehouse grounds Thursday to...
Bonded by Frat: 2 KS legislators on opposite sides of aisle remember MLK