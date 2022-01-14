More Kansas school districts close, warn parents to be ready

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — More Kansas school districts are closing and warning of potential closure as the COVID-19 outbreak sickens staff.

The Eudora, Desoto and Manhattan-Ogden districts closed Friday.

“Our current reality is that we simply do not have enough substitutes to appropriately maintain operations,” Eudora Superintendent Stu Moeckel wrote.

The Kansas City, Kansas, district also warned parents to start preparing for school closures and said buses would be 15 to 20 minutes late Friday because of staff shortages.

Earlier this week, the Wichita district, which is the state’s largest, warned that school closures might be necessary.

The staffing shortages are so severe that the state announced this week that substitute teachers in Kansas will not be required to have college credit hours. The Kansas State Board of Education said the changes will last only until June 1, when the more stringent requirements will return.

On Wednesday, the Bonner Springs and El Dorado school districts announced classes would be cancelled for the rest of the week because of high numbers of staff and student illnesses.

