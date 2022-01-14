Advertisement

More Kansas school districts close, warn parents to be ready

(File)
(File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 10:31 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — More Kansas school districts are closing and warning of potential closure as the COVID-19 outbreak sickens staff.

The Eudora, Desoto and Manhattan-Ogden districts closed Friday.

“Our current reality is that we simply do not have enough substitutes to appropriately maintain operations,” Eudora Superintendent Stu Moeckel wrote.

The Kansas City, Kansas, district also warned parents to start preparing for school closures and said buses would be 15 to 20 minutes late Friday because of staff shortages.

Earlier this week, the Wichita district, which is the state’s largest, warned that school closures might be necessary.

The staffing shortages are so severe that the state announced this week that substitute teachers in Kansas will not be required to have college credit hours. The Kansas State Board of Education said the changes will last only until June 1, when the more stringent requirements will return.

On Wednesday, the Bonner Springs and El Dorado school districts announced classes would be cancelled for the rest of the week because of high numbers of staff and student illnesses.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was in custody after Lyon County sheriff’s deputies discovered a dead woman in a...
Woman takes her own life during Wed. night traffic stop outside Emporia
Austin Kody North
One arrested after police surround SE Topeka home
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021.
Supreme Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for US businesses
FILE
Over $10 million headed back to Kansans who borrowed student loans from Sallie Mae

Latest News

Grayson Weesner, 18, of Everest was seriously injured in a Thursday night rollover accident...
Brown Co. teen seriously injured in Thur. night rollover
Carlos Theodore Murphy, Jr. (left) and Kristan Elaina Kellner (right) were both booked into...
Pair arrested for meth possession following early morning traffic stop
Wrong way crash on I-70
(Facebook Live) Wrong-way, head-on crash shuts down I-70 in west Topeka
Authorities have shut down westbound I-70 near the US-75 interchange in west Topeka following a...
Wrong-way, head-on crash shuts down I-70 in west Topeka