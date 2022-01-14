Advertisement

Manhattan man found guilty in robbery-related killing

(KMAN Radio)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 6:42 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — A Manhattan man has been convicted of first-degree murder and five other counts in the shooting death of a man during an attempted robbery.

A Riley County jury on Wednesday found Richard Goens, 31, guilty of killing Tanner Zamecnik , 24, on Nov. 1, 2019, in Manhattan.

Prosecutors said Goens and three others set up a drug deal with Zamecnik with the intention of robbing him of drugs and cash. They said Goens shot the victim during the robbery.

Goens’ defense team contended during the trial the suspects never intended to rob Zamecnik and Goens’ gun went off accidentally when he was thrown from the car as Zamecnik tried to drive away, The Manhattan Mercury reported.

Two other men have pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the case and the third is awaiting trial on first-degree murder and other charges.

Goens will be sentenced March 3.

