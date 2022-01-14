Man killed Thursday night in single-vehicle, rollover crash in northwest Kansas

JENNINGS, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was killed Thursday night in a single-vehicle, rollover crash in Decatur County in northwest Kansas, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 7:15 p.m. Thursday just south of 2400 Road and J Lane. The location was about a quarter-mile north of Jennings.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe was northbound on 2400 Road when for an unknown reason, the driver lost control of the sport utility vehicle, which rolled several times.

The Tahoe came to rest in the middle of the road facing east.

The driver, Robert L. Papp, 54, of Jennings, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The patrol said Papp, who was alone in the vehicle, wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

