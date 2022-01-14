Advertisement

Man faces 40 years in prison for child sex crimes in Pawnee County

A Pawnee County jury found 59-year-old Roy Hill guilty of aggravated indecent liberties with a child younger than 14 years old on Thursday, January 13, 2022.(Pawnee County Sheriff's Office)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 7:14 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
LARNED, Kan. (KWCH) - Roy Gene Hill, 59, of Osage, Kan. was found guilty Thursday for aggravated indecent liberties with a child under the age of 14. His sentencing is set for March 24.

During the trial this week, the jury heard testimony that the Pawnee County Sheriff’s Department received a 911 call on February 10, 2019, at approximately 5 a.m. to respond to a possible sexual assault of a minor at a residence in Garfield, Kan. Once at the residence, officers were advised by the owners that their 13-year-old granddaughter woke up in her bedroom at around 3 a.m. to a man touching her inappropriately.

The teenager testified at trial that after the assault occurred she was too scared to leave her room as she would have to pass the defendant to get to her grandmother’s room. Hill had been staying on the family’s couch for several weeks.

Hill previously entered a no contest plea on December 16, 2021, in the case on a charge of failing to register as a sex offender with the Pawnee County Sheriff. Based on a 2002 aggravated indecent liberties conviction in Neosho County for which Hill failed to register, he now faces a mandatory 40 years in prison under the Jessica’s Law sentencing guidelines.

