Kelly applauds work of 2021 Governor’s Council on Education

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Members of the Governor’s Council on Education on Friday morning presented the group’s 2021 annual report during a meeting in the Old Supreme Court Room at the Statehouse.

Gov. Laura Kelly attended the meeting and applauded the work of the council, which was formed shortly after she took office in January 2019.

According to its annual report, the council’s 48 members represent education, business, industry and government organizations.

The members, who are from locations across the state, are charged with: focusing on quality education from birth through adulthood; ensuring opportunities for all Kansans in every region of the state; being mindful of equity in the diverse experiences of Kansans; and embracing new innovation and bold strategies that can benefit Kansas students.

Among priorities the council listed in its 2021 report were: improving the Kansas Child Day Care Assistance Credit; investing in education and workforce systems that benefit computer science and information technology; providing funding for technology and equipment upgrades to support higher education in correctional facilities; and convening a commission of experts to review and recommend career pathways in specific health-care sector careers.

Cynthia Lane, of Kansas City, co-chairwoman of the Governor’s Council on Education, said she was pleased with the work the members produced in 2021, especially considering adjustments that had to be made because of coronavirus concerns.

Lane said that among the group’s accomplishments, two stood out.

One was the recommendation on the Early Childhood Tax Credit, she said, allowing more businesses have the opportunity to provide child care directly for their employees.

The other, she said, was the “Future Ready” group,, which is working to identify “those cross-sector skills in technology and IT areas that all of us need to have for future jobs.

“I think those are two really transformative pieces and recommendations.”

Lane added that the 2021 report, which was presented Friday morning, also focuses on the council’s mission to provide educational opportunities for individuals of all ages with the goal of keeping them in Kansas.

“I think this report takes a big step on prior years to really think about how we grow talent in Kansas and how we keep talent,” Lane said. “And that starts the minute our children hit the preschool door all the way through adulthood -- that we want to have alignment with the quality jobs that will drive our economy and most importantly, keep people in Kansas.”

