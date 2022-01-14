Advertisement

Kansas Senator defends filibuster on Senate floor as he calls policy switch “hypocritical”

FILE - (Source: Gray DC)
FILE - (Source: Gray DC)(GRAYDC)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 4:16 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Roger Marshall said the filibuster was meant to frustrate the majority and protect the rights of the minority as he called the potential policy switch hypocritical.

U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says he recently spoke on the Senate floor to discuss the importance of the filibuster as plans are being made for it to be destroyed.

“Anyone who has an appreciation for our founding knows the purpose of the filibuster is to indeed frustrate the majority. To serve as an additional check in our government and drive consensus and cooperation. Its purpose is to protect the rights of the minority and prevent the tyranny of the majority,” Sen. Marshall said. “Sadly, we are now witnessing the most blatant hypocritical policy switch we’ve ever seen, as many current Democrat Senators – and the President – have abandoned those principles.”

Kansas’s senior Senator Jerry Moran said the move would jeopardize the freedoms of Kansans.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities have shut down westbound I-70 near the US-75 interchange in west Topeka following a...
Wrong-way, head-on crash shuts down I-70 in west Topeka
One person was in custody after Lyon County sheriff’s deputies discovered a dead woman in a...
Woman takes her own life during Wed. night traffic stop outside Emporia
FILE
Over $10 million headed back to Kansans who borrowed student loans from Sallie Mae
Austin Kody North
One arrested after police surround SE Topeka home
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021.
Supreme Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for US businesses

Latest News

Robert Scheuerman
Kansas High Court upholds conviction of passenger jailed for meth during car search
Kansas Statehouse
Kansans called to nominate businesses for 2022 Exporter of the Year award
FILE - Kansas City Chiefs fans stand with protective masks for the national anthem before an...
Doctors warn fans headed to Chiefs game to get boosted, mask up as hospitals see record-breaking COVID trends
Gov. Laura Kelly visits with members of the Governor's Council on Education on Friday morning...
Kelly applauds work of 2021 Governor’s Council on Education