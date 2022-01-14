Kansas Senator defends filibuster on Senate floor as he calls policy switch “hypocritical”

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Roger Marshall said the filibuster was meant to frustrate the majority and protect the rights of the minority as he called the potential policy switch hypocritical.

U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says he recently spoke on the Senate floor to discuss the importance of the filibuster as plans are being made for it to be destroyed.

“Anyone who has an appreciation for our founding knows the purpose of the filibuster is to indeed frustrate the majority. To serve as an additional check in our government and drive consensus and cooperation. Its purpose is to protect the rights of the minority and prevent the tyranny of the majority,” Sen. Marshall said. “Sadly, we are now witnessing the most blatant hypocritical policy switch we’ve ever seen, as many current Democrat Senators – and the President – have abandoned those principles.”

Kansas’s senior Senator Jerry Moran said the move would jeopardize the freedoms of Kansans.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.