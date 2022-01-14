Kansas House introduces bill to cut food sales tax

TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - A coalition of Kansas House Democrats and Republicans formally introduced an #AxeTheFoodTax bill on Friday.

The bill cuts the state sales tax on food purchased at Kansas grocery stores and farmers’ markets from 6.5% to 0% -- saving the average Kansas family $500 per year.

Rep. Stephanie Clayton from Johnson County posted a photo of HB 2487 on Twitter calling it a “great bipartisan, solutions-oriented bill that makes groceries more affordable for Kansans!”

Happy to see HB 2487 introduced today, a great bipartisan, solutions-oriented bill that makes groceries more affordable for Kansans! 💙💙💙 #ksleg pic.twitter.com/CAmoy7Qt1K — ❄️Stephanie Clayton❄️ (@SSCJoCoKs) January 14, 2022

In November, Governor Laura Kelly called on lawmakers on both sides of the aisle to get a clean bill through the legislature and onto her desk as quickly as possible. She said that if passed, the new tax law could go into effect as soon as July 1, 2022.

