Kansas House introduces bill to cut food sales tax

Gov. Laura Kelly (D-KS) holds an axe for reporters after announcing her plan to "Axe the Food...
Gov. Laura Kelly (D-KS) holds an axe for reporters after announcing her plan to "Axe the Food Tax" for Kansas Monday morning.(WIBW)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 10:08 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - A coalition of Kansas House Democrats and Republicans formally introduced an #AxeTheFoodTax bill on Friday.

The bill cuts the state sales tax on food purchased at Kansas grocery stores and farmers’ markets from 6.5% to 0% -- saving the average Kansas family $500 per year.

Rep. Stephanie Clayton from Johnson County posted a photo of HB 2487 on Twitter calling it a “great bipartisan, solutions-oriented bill that makes groceries more affordable for Kansans!”

In November, Governor Laura Kelly called on lawmakers on both sides of the aisle to get a clean bill through the legislature and onto her desk as quickly as possible. She said that if passed, the new tax law could go into effect as soon as July 1, 2022.

