Kansans called to nominate businesses for 2022 Exporter of the Year award

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans have been called on to nominate exporting businesses for the 2022 Exporter of the Year award.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says she has called for nominations for the 2022 Governor’s Exporter of the Year Award. The award is the highest honor the Governor can give to exporting businesses.

Gov. Kelly said Exporters of the Year are considered best in class in overseas business from Kansas. For that, she said one business is honored as an example of the state’s foreign excellence in exporting to countries worldwide.

“Kansas businesses continually make a mark by creating outstanding products and services which are sought-after by customers around the world,” Kelly said. “The Governor’s Exporter of the Year Award is our way of recognizing Kansas businesses that are tremendous ambassadors for our state and provide significant benefit in our communities and to our state’s economy.”

In 2019, Kelly said she reestablished the International Division at the Kansas Department of Commerce, which continues to help exporters and foreign investors succeed in the state. She said the Division oversees the process of choosing the Exporter of the Year each year.

“We have an incredible array of exporters in Kansas that consistently provide the very best our state has to offer, and the proof is in the persistent demand for Kansas exports worldwide,” Lieutenant Governor and Commerce Secretary David Toland said. “While this honor is awarded to one company that best demonstrates unique creativity, innovation, and success as an exporter, the honor itself is emblematic of the many remarkable exporters throughout Kansas.”

Kelly said companies are required to currently operate in and export from Kansas to be eligible for the award. Nominations must be received by Jan. 31. There are no restrictions on who can nominate a company for the award.

To nominate a business, including your own, click HERE.

For more information about the award, including past winners, click HERE.

