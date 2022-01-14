Former Ichabod Kyle Hinton signs contract with Vikings

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Former Washburn offensive lineman Kyle Hinton has signed a Reserve/Future contract with the Minnesota Vikings.

Hinton has been a member of the Vikings since being drafted by the team in the 7th Round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

The former All-American is the seventh Ichabod to ever be drafted in the NFL, the fourth under head coach Craig Schurig. Hinton has spent time on both the active roster and on the practice squad in his NFL career.

Hinton is the second Ichabod to recently sign a reserve/future contract. Washburn and Shawnee Heights alum Corey Ballentine was recently signed by the Atlanta Falcons.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.