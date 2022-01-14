Firefighters rush to rescue teen who fell through ice

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One young man got very lucky after he fell through the ice and was able to get himself out on Friday afternoon.

The Shawnee Heights Fire District says firefighters were called to Lake Shawnee on Friday, Jan. 14, after a teenager walked out onto the ice and fell through. He was able to get himself out.

The Shawnee Park Police said officers were called to the area north of Ted Ensley Garden just after 4 p.m. Passerbys saw the teen in the lake, but were unsure of how he got there.

Police said the teen was about 50 feet away from the shoreline and may have been testing the strength of the ice.

13 NEWS was on the scene and saw the teen being warmed by crews.

Police told 13 NEWS the teen is now at the hospital, but he should be okay.

The Fire District said ice is never 100% safe and cannot be judged on strength-based on appearance, age, thickness or temperature. It said other factors include water depth, size of the body of water, water chemistry, currents and local weather conditions.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene.

Shawnee Park Police echoed the sentiments of the Fire District and warned residents to steer clear of ice.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.