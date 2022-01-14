FBI KC leader wants people to recognize individuals, not stats, when looking at officer death report

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Department of Justice’s findings show more law enforcement officers died in the field last year than in 2020.

67 law enforcement officers were feloniously killed in the first 11 months of 2021 which is up 55% from 2020. There were 73 total killings last year. 24 of them, according to their report, were from an unprovoked attack.

55 of those deaths were by firearms, six by vehicles, and four by personal weapons (hands and fists). According to the report, the location of fatal firearm wounds varied across the body. Four were to the front of the head, three to the side of the head. 38 of the felonious killings wounds were not reported on where they were located.

262 officers died from medical conditions including 242 of them from Covid-19, 17 due to heart attack, one to cancer, one natural causes, and one from conditions associated with responding to the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Federal Bureau of Investigation Kansas City Special Agent in Charge Charles Dayoub asks people to remember the officers’ sacrifice.

“These are individuals, these are loved ones, that we work with, that we go to the football games with, that hang out with our kids. These are fathers, mothers, daughters, sons. I think sometimes we just look at numbers or we look at a profession and we just need to understand that these are real people and when we lose them we lose a member of our own communities.”

Dayoub wrote an open letter to discuss the recent increase of law enforcement officials feloniously killed in the line of duty following an editorial published by FBI Director Christopher Wray in the Wall Street Journal.

The FBI Special Agent said the community has not been spared either from the tragic loss of law enforcement officials. In September, Independence Police Officer Blaize Madrid-Evans, who had only recently graduated from the Kansas City Regional Police Academy, was shot and killed in the line of duty.

In May of 2020, Officer Mike Mosher of the Overland Park Police Department was also shot and killed when he stopped in his personal vehicle to help someone who had been in a car accident.

He is also reminded of Officer Chris Walsh, in Springfield, who was shot and killed as he and another officer confronted an active shooter in a convenience store in March 2020.

