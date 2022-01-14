Emergency crews responding to crash in southwest Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews were responding to a report of a two-vehicle, rollover crash early Friday afternoon in southwest Topeka.

The collision was reported around 12:25 p.m. at S.W. 29th and Gage.

There was no word on the extent of injuries as of 12:38 p.m. Friday.

A power pole near the intersection of S.W. 29th and Gage was struck by one of the vehicles, authorities said.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

Check wibw.com for more details as they become available.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.