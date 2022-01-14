Emergency crews responding to crash in southwest Topeka

Advertisement

Emergency crews were responding to a report of a two-vehicle injury crash early Friday afternoon at S.W. 29th and Gage in southwest Topeka.
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 12:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews were responding to a report of a two-vehicle, rollover crash early Friday afternoon in southwest Topeka.

The collision was reported around 12:25 p.m. at S.W. 29th and Gage.

There was no word on the extent of injuries as of 12:38 p.m. Friday.

A power pole near the intersection of S.W. 29th and Gage was struck by one of the vehicles, authorities said.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

Check wibw.com for more details as they become available.

