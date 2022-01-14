Colorado woman dies after rollover crash in northwest Kansas

BIRD CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Colorado woman has died following a rollover crash Thursday night in Cheyenne County in northwest Kansas, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 7:20 p.m. Thursday on K-161 highway, about five miles north of Bird City.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said a 2005 Pontiac Grand Am was traveling south on K-161 highway when it veered left, leaving the roadway and overturning twice.

The car came to rest on all four tires facing east.

The driver, Barbara J. Herrington, 77, of Brush, Colo., was pronounced dead at the scene.

The patrol said Herrington, who was alone in the car, was wearing her seat belt.

