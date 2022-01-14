Advertisement

Colorado woman dies after rollover crash in northwest Kansas

A Colorado woman has died following a rollover crash Thursday night in Cheyenne County in...
A Colorado woman has died following a rollover crash Thursday night in Cheyenne County in northwest Kansas, authorities said.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 6:31 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRD CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Colorado woman has died following a rollover crash Thursday night in Cheyenne County in northwest Kansas, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 7:20 p.m. Thursday on K-161 highway, about five miles north of Bird City.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said a 2005 Pontiac Grand Am was traveling south on K-161 highway when it veered left, leaving the roadway and overturning twice.

The car came to rest on all four tires facing east.

The driver, Barbara J. Herrington, 77, of Brush, Colo., was pronounced dead at the scene.

The patrol said Herrington, who was alone in the car, was wearing her seat belt.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was in custody after Lyon County sheriff’s deputies discovered a dead woman in a...
Woman takes her own life during Wed. night traffic stop outside Emporia
Austin Kody North
One arrested after police surround SE Topeka home
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021.
Supreme Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for US businesses
FILE
Over $10 million headed back to Kansans who borrowed student loans from Sallie Mae

Latest News

A two-vehicle crash early Friday has shut down westbound Interstate 70 in west Topeka.
Wrong-way, head-on crash reported early Friday on I-70 in west Topeka
A 54-year-old man was killed Thursday night in a single-vehicle, rollover crash in Decatur...
Man killed Thursday night in single-vehicle, rollover crash in northwest Kansas
Kansas Lottery officials announced Thursday that a winning Powerball ticket for $1 million was...
Winning $1 million Powerball ticket sold in northeast Kansas
Dr. Edwin Petrik
After 5 decades fighting war on cancer, Topeka doctor calls it a career