Brown Co. teen seriously injured in Thur. night rollover

Grayson Weesner, 18, of Everest was seriously injured in a Thursday night rollover accident...
Grayson Weesner, 18, of Everest was seriously injured in a Thursday night rollover accident near 110th and Raccoon in Brown Co.(Brown Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 9:57 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BROWN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - An 18-year-old Everest man was seriously injured after striking a Brown Co. railroad crossing Thursday night.

According to Brown Co. Sheriff John Merchant, Grayson Weesner, 18, was air lifted to Topeka following a single-vehicle rollover accident near Raccoon and 110th roads in Brown Co.

The crash was reported around 9:15 p.m. Thursday.

Merchant says it appears that Weesner’s vehicle left the road and struck a railroad crossing arm.

The collision caused the vehicle to overturn before coming to rest in a nearby ditch.

Merchant said Weesner suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries and was airlifted to Topeka via Life Star.

The Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office is investigating the accident. They say Weesner was the only person in the vehicle.

