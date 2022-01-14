Best Buy temporarily closes due to staffing shortage

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Best Buy on Wanamaker is closed for a couple of days, while they deal with staffing shortages.

The Topeka Best Buy is currently operating with only curbside services and deliveries.

Management told 13 NEWS COVID cases among employees are leaving them slightly shorthanded.

They plan to re-open the store on Monday, Jan. 17.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.