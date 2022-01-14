BCBSKS donates more than $264,000 to United Ways across the state

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas produced more than $264,000 for United Way of Greater Topeka across the state of Kansas.

Company leaders presented the organization with a $222,419 check to the Topeka location Thursday, Jan. 13.

All the money was donated by employees, retirees, and the BCBS Foundation through their annual employee giving campaign.

About $172,419.09 was contributions made from BCBS employees and retirees, and $50,000 was donated from the BCBSKS Foundation. While BCBS workers in Lawrence, Hutchinson, Salina, and Wichita gave an additional $40,000 for their local United Ways.

That comes to a total of $264,479.

BCBSKS President and CEO, Matt All, says the United Ways’ work fits with the company’s mission. He is also the chairman of the board for United Way of Greater Topeka.

“There are health programs all around Topeka and in other communities that the united way serves, and health is our purpose,” said all. “So, it’s important for us to donate to things like the united way, because they help people live healthier lives all across the state.”

BCBS workers also donated items to pack in more than 560 hygiene kits for domestic violence organizations.

