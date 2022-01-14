Advertisement

BCBSKS donates more than $264,000 to United Ways across the state

By Tori Whalen
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 6:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas produced more than $264,000 for United Way of Greater Topeka across the state of Kansas.

Company leaders presented the organization with a $222,419 check to the Topeka location Thursday, Jan. 13.

All the money was donated by employees, retirees, and the BCBS Foundation through their annual employee giving campaign.

About $172,419.09 was contributions made from BCBS employees and retirees, and $50,000 was donated from the BCBSKS Foundation. While BCBS workers in Lawrence, Hutchinson, Salina, and Wichita gave an additional $40,000 for their local United Ways.

That comes to a total of $264,479.

BCBSKS President and CEO, Matt All, says the United Ways’ work fits with the company’s mission. He is also the chairman of the board for United Way of Greater Topeka.

“There are health programs all around Topeka and in other communities that the united way serves, and health is our purpose,” said all. “So, it’s important for us to donate to things like the united way, because they help people live healthier lives all across the state.”

BCBS workers also donated items to pack in more than 560 hygiene kits for domestic violence organizations.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Kansas Dr. loses license after prescribing medicine to patients never examined
One person was in custody after Lyon County sheriff’s deputies discovered a dead woman in a...
Woman takes her own life during Wed. night traffic stop outside Emporia
A $25,000 reward has been offered by the US Army for information leading to the arrest and...
Army offers $25,000 reward for infomation leading to arrest, conviction of man that killed Ft. Riley mother
Hemp compounds were equally effective against the alpha and beta variants of COVID-19,...
Research shows hemp compounds prevent COVID-19 virus from entering human cells, study says
FILE - Maya Goode, a COVID-19 technician, performs a test on Jessica Sanchez outside Asthenis...
Omicron may be headed for a rapid drop in US and Britain

Latest News

Topeka Metro's Quincy Street Station, 820 SE Quincy, hosts their second of three public...
Topeka Metro needs bus operators
AMR
Nurse Navigation Line could become tool for AMR in Shawnee Co.
Side by side in the Kansas sunshine, state officials walked the statehouse grounds Thursday to...
Bonded by Frat: Two KS legislators on opposite sides of aisle remember MLK
Alma names January 13 “Evelyn Zeckser Day” in honor of resident’s 102nd birthday
Alma names January 13 “Evelyn Zeckser Day” in honor of resident’s 102nd birthday
Side by side in the Kansas sunshine, state officials walked the statehouse grounds Thursday to...
Bonded by Frat: 2 KS legislators on opposite sides of aisle remember MLK