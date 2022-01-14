Advertisement

Alma names January 13 “Evelyn Zeckser Day” in honor of resident’s 102nd birthday

By Alyssa Willetts
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 6:50 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ALMA, Kan. (WIBW) - It is a celebration over a century in the making for a very special lady in Alma. So special, the city named January 13th in her honor.

Sheryl Thowe said the idea started with a simple request for birthday cards but grew into a city-wide celebration.

Evelyn Zeckser was born January 13, 1920, in Alma making Thursday her 102nd birthday.

“She looks about 80 maybe, I mean you’d never ever guess that she is 102 the way she looks, acts, talks, any of it,” said local Alma Bakery owner, Jeanette Rohleder.

The community came together to mark the occasion with a birthday parade.

Evelyn’s first stop was the church she was baptized in as a child and where she later got married. She got a special surprise from the students at St. John Lutheran School who sang her happy birthday and decorated the van she was riding in.

Next, the van got an escort by the Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office to downtown Alma. They traveled down the main street where several local businesses are participating in Evelyn Zeckser Day.

El Corral Mexican Restaurant was selling tacos for $1.02 and Alma Bakery and Sweet Shoppe had cinnamon rolls for $1.02.

“It’s all about Evelyn today,” Rohleder continued saying, “She is a special lady and we have sold a lot of cinnamon rolls.”

Evelyn’s friends said it is the perfect example of her impact.

“She always has a smile on her face, she never says an unkind word about anyone, she is just a very kind, loving, beautiful person inside and out,” said Thowe.

When asked, Evelyn said it is hard to put into words just how much this means to her.

“I don’t know how to explain it, it’s just exciting,” Zeckser added, “I can’t believe they would do this for me.”

Evelyn loves to garden and still takes care of her own. She also loves getting cards and so far has received 83 this year for her birthday.

