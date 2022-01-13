Advertisement

Wichita man arrested after deputies find slew of drugs on backseat passenger

Tony Stith, 58, of Wichita was arrested after a traffic stop Jan. 12, 2022 in Jackson Co., KS.
Tony Stith, 58, of Wichita was arrested after a traffic stop Jan. 12, 2022 in Jackson Co., KS.(Jackson Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 12:31 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Wichita man was arrested after deputies found various drugs in possession of the backseat passenger.

Just after 10:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 12, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy stopped a 2005 Volvo G60 for a traffic violation near 126th and U.S. Highway 75.

During the stop, deputies said they arrested a passenger in the back seat, Tony Eugene Stith, 58, of Wichita. Stith was arrested for distribution of methamphetamine, distribution of a hallucinogenic drug, possession of mushrooms and LSD, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and no drug tax stamp.

Stith is being held in the Jackson Co. Jail.

