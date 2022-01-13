Wichita man arrested after deputies find slew of drugs on backseat passenger

JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Wichita man was arrested after deputies found various drugs in possession of the backseat passenger.

Just after 10:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 12, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy stopped a 2005 Volvo G60 for a traffic violation near 126th and U.S. Highway 75.

During the stop, deputies said they arrested a passenger in the back seat, Tony Eugene Stith, 58, of Wichita. Stith was arrested for distribution of methamphetamine, distribution of a hallucinogenic drug, possession of mushrooms and LSD, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and no drug tax stamp.

Stith is being held in the Jackson Co. Jail.

