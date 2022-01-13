Wednesday’s Child - KB

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - This week, we play laser tag with our Wednesday’s Child.

Her name is KB, she’s 13-years old, and as she tells Lori Hutchinson, she’d love to take her “best shot” at family life.

If you can give a child a family of their own, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or go to adoptkskids.org. They also feature kids on the Adopt Kansas Kids Facebook page.

