Wednesday’s Child - KB
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 10:40 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - This week, we play laser tag with our Wednesday’s Child.
Her name is KB, she’s 13-years old, and as she tells Lori Hutchinson, she’d love to take her “best shot” at family life.
If you can give a child a family of their own, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or go to adoptkskids.org. They also feature kids on the Adopt Kansas Kids Facebook page.
