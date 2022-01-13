Advertisement

Wednesday’s Child - KB

By Lori Hutchinson
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 10:40 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - This week, we play laser tag with our Wednesday’s Child.

Her name is KB, she’s 13-years old, and as she tells Lori Hutchinson, she’d love to take her “best shot” at family life.

If you can give a child a family of their own, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or go to adoptkskids.org. They also feature kids on the Adopt Kansas Kids Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Anthony Fauci calls Dr. Roger Marshall (R-KS) a moron Tue. during COVID response hearing in...
Fauci calls Sen. Marshall ‘moron’ off mic after heated exchange
Jayden Flowers (left), Joshua Long (left, center), Jacob Slusser (right, center), and Nicholas...
Four arrested after vehicle stolen with most of family’s belongings on Christmas
FILE
Kansas Dr. loses license after prescribing medicine to patients never examined
A courageous student at Topeka’s Landon Middle School and the building’s principal are being...
DA confirms Landon Middle Schooler tried to kill adult at home; planned to shoot student at school
Jamie McDaniel, 39
Topeka woman arrested after Shawnee Co. K9 finds meth in her vehicle

Latest News

Wednesday's Child - KB
The Shawnee Co. Board of help asked residents to use personal risk assessment during this phase...
No new orders but Shawnee Co. Board of Health urges COVID precautions
Riley County will not contact trace all who test positive for COVID-19
Riley County will not contact trace for all testing positive for COVID-19
New Topeka organization hosts first fundraising event
New Topeka organization hosts first fundraising event