USD 454 parents address school board over transparency issues

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Around thirty parents came to Wednesday night’s meeting because they say they have issues with how the board is handling issues within the district..

No parent at the meeting wanted to speak to 13 NEWS on camera and the board went into executive session each time a parent rose to speak about the specific situations.

However, the parents told 13 NEWS off-camera that they are upset The board held a special meeting Monday without notifying them.

The meeting was to deal with the disciplinary actions of the high-school basketball team, after a video surfaced on social media, appearing to show several members of the team making a Nazi salute.

Parents are upset the board acted to suspend several players without letting students or parents know about the meeting or allowing them to speak up for themselves first.

Some parents also had issues with how the district handled allegations of hazing within the football team.

The parents ay they hope the board recognizes their mistakes and addresses the issues soon.

