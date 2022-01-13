Advertisement

USD 454 parents address school board over transparency issues

USD 454 parents address school board over transparency issues
USD 454 parents address school board over transparency issues(WIBW)
By Isaac French
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 11:07 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Around thirty parents came to Wednesday night’s meeting because they say they have issues with how the board is handling issues within the district..

No parent at the meeting wanted to speak to 13 NEWS on camera and the board went into executive session each time a parent rose to speak about the specific situations.

However, the parents told 13 NEWS off-camera that they are upset The board held a special meeting Monday without notifying them.

The meeting was to deal with the disciplinary actions of the high-school basketball team, after a video surfaced on social media, appearing to show several members of the team making a Nazi salute.

Parents are upset the board acted to suspend several players without letting students or parents know about the meeting or allowing them to speak up for themselves first.

Some parents also had issues with how the district handled allegations of hazing within the football team.

The parents ay they hope the board recognizes their mistakes and addresses the issues soon.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Anthony Fauci calls Dr. Roger Marshall (R-KS) a moron Tue. during COVID response hearing in...
Fauci calls Sen. Marshall ‘moron’ off mic after heated exchange
Jayden Flowers (left), Joshua Long (left, center), Jacob Slusser (right, center), and Nicholas...
Four arrested after vehicle stolen with most of family’s belongings on Christmas
FILE
Kansas Dr. loses license after prescribing medicine to patients never examined
A courageous student at Topeka’s Landon Middle School and the building’s principal are being...
DA confirms Landon Middle Schooler tried to kill adult at home; planned to shoot student at school
Jamie McDaniel, 39
Topeka woman arrested after Shawnee Co. K9 finds meth in her vehicle

Latest News

KB, 13 years old
Wednesday’s Child - KB
K-State vs. TCU, Jan. 12
K-State gives away late lead in loss to TCU
Wednesday's Child - KB
Rock Creek USD 323
Staffing shortages force Rock Creek to give some students long weekend