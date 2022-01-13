Topeka restaurant Great Wall closing by February

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka Chinese restaurant is closing for good.

Great Wall at 17th and Lane has posted a sign in its window stating that the restaurant will permanently close at the end of the month.

Owner Mai Zhan told 13 NEWS he appreciates the support he’s received from the community over the last 30 years, and that he planned to retire this year.

Zhan said the lease is up January 31, so you have until then to stop by and get some of their famous food before their doors are shut.

