Advertisement

Topeka restaurant Great Wall closing by February

Great Wall, 17th and Lane
Great Wall, 17th and Lane(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 4:57 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka Chinese restaurant is closing for good.

Great Wall at 17th and Lane has posted a sign in its window stating that the restaurant will permanently close at the end of the month.

Owner Mai Zhan told 13 NEWS he appreciates the support he’s received from the community over the last 30 years, and that he planned to retire this year.

Zhan said the lease is up January 31, so you have until then to stop by and get some of their famous food before their doors are shut.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Kansas Dr. loses license after prescribing medicine to patients never examined
A $25,000 reward has been offered by the US Army for information leading to the arrest and...
Army offers $25,000 reward for infomation leading to arrest, conviction of man that killed Ft. Riley mother
Hemp compounds were equally effective against the alpha and beta variants of COVID-19,...
Research shows hemp compounds prevent COVID-19 virus from entering human cells, study says
FILE - Maya Goode, a COVID-19 technician, performs a test on Jessica Sanchez outside Asthenis...
Omicron may be headed for a rapid drop in US and Britain
One person was in custody after Lyon County sheriff’s deputies discovered a dead woman in a...
Woman takes her own life during Wed. night traffic stop outside Emporia

Latest News

FILE
Kansas energy company urges customers to apply for federal assistance before window closes
The gift was a reward for a McElroy's worker's efforts.
McElroy’s employee selects Helping Hands for company donation
Possible snow amounts through Saturday
Ice and snow are likely Friday Night to Saturday morning
FILE
$1.5 million made available to Kansas communities for tourism attraction improvements