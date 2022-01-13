Advertisement

Topeka Farm Show celebrates successful return

By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 3:23 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Farm Show is calling it’s three-day run a success.

The event wrapped up Thursday at the Stormont Vail Events Center. The show took a hiatus last year due to the COVID pandemic.

People visiting the free event could see the latest in agriculture technologies and equipment, and hear the latest information from industry experts.

Show director Brock Nelson with Trade Expos, Inc. said vendors enjoyed recent improvements to the Events Center, which allowed them to add 100 more booths.

Nelson said vendors and attendees alike were glad to be together again.

“With everything shut down last year, everybody wasn’t able to get out and talk to the regular exhibitors, find out what’s going on with agriculture,” Nelson said. “This year, everybody’s very happy to have the show.”

Allison Geist, marketing director for Stormont Vail Events Center, said large trade shows like this will be enjoying 33 percent more space in Exhibition Hall alone. She said seeing people walking the aisles again was a boost for their staff, and for the community.

“It’s huge for Topeka and Shawnee County because everybody that’s coming to these events, a lot of them are from outside Shawnee County which means money spent at gas stations, hotels, restaurants and supporting our local community,” she said.

Geist says SVEC is happy to have several events back on the calendar this spring, including monster trucks and a demolition derby.

This was the 33rd year for the Topeka Farm Show.

