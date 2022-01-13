Advertisement

Topeka Capital-Journal cuts Saturday home deliveries

FILE - Topeka Capital-Journal
FILE - Topeka Capital-Journal(WIBW)
By Jon Janes
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 10:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Capital-Journal is cutting Saturday home deliveries.

In the January 13 edition, CJ wrote: “Responding to continued rapid shifts toward digital consumption, the Topeka Capital-Journal is announcing a change in print delivery frequency beginning the second Saturday in March.”

The change is that there will be no Saturday home deliveries. CJ says it will give its readers what they call a “full digital replica” of the newspaper on Saturdays, which means an online issue.

CJ indicates subscribers will still get six-day home delivery and news advertising, features, and puzzles digitally starting March 12.

CJ Editor Tomari Quinn says the print newspaper will still be an important part of CJ’s strategy. Quinn says, “We are committed to giving Topekans the best news coverage possible, and that includes digital, social and mobile.”

She says the digital format will allow clipping and sharing articles with friends and family and adjust the text size.

CJ says that subscribers with questions about the changes can access their account at CJOnline.com or call customer service at 785 295-1133.

