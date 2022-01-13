Thursday forecast: Nice and warm before turning colder

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Today will be another nice January day with highs in the mid 50s and generally sunny skies. Winds with be slow and from the north. All eyes are on a system that moves in Friday night and exits Saturday bringing the potential for rain, freezing rain and even some snow.

Today: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows in the low 30s. Calm winds.

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the 50s. Winds NW/N 5-15, gusts around 20 mph.

Clouds move in tonight creating overcast conditions for your Friday. The latest data shows rain chances increasing Friday evening, however some data shows that we could see rain as early as Friday afternoon. As night falls and temperatures drop, we will gradually make a transition from rain to freezing rain and eventually to snow. Ice amounts would be light and snow accumulations will be highest in East Kansas and lower off towards Central Kansas. Right now, it looks as though that areas west of Highway 75 will see an inch or less of snowfall, along and slight east of Highway 75 could see between 1-2 inches, and a portion of far Northeast Kansas may see between 2-4 inches. These amounts will depend heavily on how quickly we transition from rain to snow and could change over through the day.

Regardless of snowfall, we are guaranteed another blast of cold air for Saturday with highs struggling to make 30º. Temperatures fall to the low teens and maybe single digits Saturday night. The Sun returns on Sunday with temperatures slowly rebounding into the upper 30s and dropping to the teens and low 20s Sunday night. Keep that in mind if you plan on attending this weekend’s Chief’s game in KC.

Monday looks like an average day in the low 40s under mostly sunny skies with some 50s likely again by next Tuesday. We get another shot of colder air for the middle of next week with highs returning to the mid 30s.

Tracking winter weather to end the week (WIBW)

Taking Action:

Confidence is increasing that there will be accumulating snow Friday night into Saturday. Prepare for hazardous roads and colder temperatures. Keep checking back for details on how much snow to expect and the timing. Gusts will be in the 20-30 mph range so reduced visibility will be likely as well. While the Chiefs game is still expected to be dry Sunday night, depending how much snow falls Saturday will depend on how warm it’ll get. The more snow there is and how cold it gets Saturday night will depend on how warm it gets Sunday. 30s are likely, just a matter of if it’s closer to the low 30s or upper 30s which means prepare for 20s during the game. Winds should be 10 mph or less Sunday into Sunday night.

