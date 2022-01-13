Study: Positive economic impact following re-enrollment and completion of bachelor’s degree

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - According to a Kansas State University economics researcher, individuals who return to college to complete a bachelor’s degree see multiple benefits following degree completion.

Assistant professor of Economics, Amanda Gaulke, studied data from the Bureau of Labor statistics, using a nationally representative sample, to conclude the benefits of returning to college, and completing a bachelor’s degree program.

Individuals trying to decide if returning to college is the right thing for them should weigh the benefits against the cost to complete the program.

Gaulke says individuals will see many benefits including increased wages, following degree completion.

“People who are returning and completing their bachelor’s degree see increases in annual income, increases in the probability of being employed, increases in weeks worked.” Kansas State University, Assistant Economics Professor, Amanda Gaulke says.

Gaulke’s study found an average increase of $4,294 in annual earnings following graduation with a bachelor’s degree.

Individuals looking to return to college to complete their bachelor’s degree at Kansas State University can get more information here.

Gaulke’s study was published in the Economics of Education review, to read Gaulke’s study findings, click here.

