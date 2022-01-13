Advertisement

Study: Positive economic impact following re-enrollment and completion of bachelor’s degree

Kansas State University Department of Economics logo
Kansas State University Department of Economics logo(WIBW)
By Becky Goff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 6:21 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - According to a Kansas State University economics researcher, individuals who return to college to complete a bachelor’s degree see multiple benefits following degree completion.

Assistant professor of Economics, Amanda Gaulke, studied data from the Bureau of Labor statistics, using a nationally representative sample, to conclude the benefits of returning to college, and completing a bachelor’s degree program.

Individuals trying to decide if returning to college is the right thing for them should weigh the benefits against the cost to complete the program.

Gaulke says individuals will see many benefits including increased wages, following degree completion.

“People who are returning and completing their bachelor’s degree see increases in annual income, increases in the probability of being employed, increases in weeks worked.” Kansas State University, Assistant Economics Professor, Amanda Gaulke says.

Gaulke’s study found an average increase of $4,294 in annual earnings following graduation with a bachelor’s degree.

Individuals looking to return to college to complete their bachelor’s degree at Kansas State University can get more information here.

Gaulke’s study was published in the Economics of Education review, to read Gaulke’s study findings, click here.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Anthony Fauci calls Dr. Roger Marshall (R-KS) a moron Tue. during COVID response hearing in...
Fauci calls Sen. Marshall ‘moron’ off mic after heated exchange
Jayden Flowers (left), Joshua Long (left, center), Jacob Slusser (right, center), and Nicholas...
Four arrested after vehicle stolen with most of family’s belongings on Christmas
A courageous student at Topeka’s Landon Middle School and the building’s principal are being...
DA confirms Landon Middle Schooler tried to kill adult at home; planned to shoot student at school
FILE
Kansas Dr. loses license after prescribing medicine to patients never examined
Jamie McDaniel, 39
Topeka woman arrested after Shawnee Co. K9 finds meth in her vehicle

Latest News

Gov. Kelly encouraging soybean farmers to continue their good work
Gov. Kelly encouraging soybean farmers to continue their good work
Soybean harvest
Gov. Kelly encouraging soybean farmers to continue their good work
Shriners donate circus tickets to Air National Guard
Arab Shrine donates 2,000 circus tickets to Kansas guardsmen
OMNI Circle Group received a $360 thousand grant from the Kauffman Foundation for minority and...
OMNI Circle Group to use grant for business hub
OMNI Circle Group received a $360 thousand grant from the Kauffman Foundation for minority and...
OMNI Circle Group to use grant for business hub