Staffing shortages force Rock Creek to give some students long weekend

Rock Creek USD 323
Rock Creek USD 323
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 9:33 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
(WIBW) - Staffing shortages will have students at two USD 323 schools getting an unexpected four-day weekend.

Rock Creek Superintendent Kevin Logan posted to the district’s social media sites Wednesday night that Rock Creek Middle School and St. George Elementary School would not have classes Thursday or Friday.

Logan said they have 14 staff members out between the two schools, and they could not find enough substitutes to fill all those absences.

The decision only affects those two schools. Rock Creek High School tweeted its own reminder that it will be in session, and looking to see students in class.

Logan’s posted said scheduled middle school activities may be made up at a later date.

Rock Creek isn’t alone. Fredonia and El Dorado are among other Kansas districts announcing closures related to increased COVID cases impacting student and/or staff attendance.

