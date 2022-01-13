Shawnee Co. COVID cases surge past 2,000 in weekly report

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - COVID cases continue to rise in Shawnee Co. according to the weekly Community Indicator Report.

While maintaining an overall score of 21 for the second week in a row, weekly cases of COVID-19 in Shawnee Co. hit 2,020, an increase of 26% from the week before (1,492 cases).

Also seeing a steep incline was the positivity rate, which reached 25.7%, up from 19.9% from the previous week.

Data in the report is from the week of January 2 to January 9, 2022.

The county’s hospital stress index remains maxed out at 3.0. This measurement has remained unchanged since the beginning of December.

Read the full report here.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.