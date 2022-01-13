Advertisement

Shawnee Co. COVID cases surge past 2,000 in weekly report

Shawnee Co. COVID indicator speedometer for the week of Jan. 2, 2022 to Jan. 9, 2022
Shawnee Co. COVID indicator speedometer for the week of Jan. 2, 2022 to Jan. 9, 2022(Shawnee Co. Health Dept.)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 8:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - COVID cases continue to rise in Shawnee Co. according to the weekly Community Indicator Report.

While maintaining an overall score of 21 for the second week in a row, weekly cases of COVID-19 in Shawnee Co. hit 2,020, an increase of 26% from the week before (1,492 cases).

Also seeing a steep incline was the positivity rate, which reached 25.7%, up from 19.9% from the previous week.

Data in the report is from the week of January 2 to January 9, 2022.

The county’s hospital stress index remains maxed out at 3.0. This measurement has remained unchanged since the beginning of December.

Read the full report here.

