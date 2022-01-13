Advertisement

Scam alert! Jackson Co. sheriff says caller claims to be a deputy

(AP)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 6:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HOLTON, Kan. (WIBW) - A scammer is calling people in Jackson Co., claiming they need to pay up to avoid arrest.

Sheriff Tim Morse said he received several reports of the scam Wednesday. He said the scammers identify themselves as a sheriff’s deputy. They tell the person they have a warrant, and need to make a payment over the phone to resolve it.

Morse says it’s a scam to get personal information to steal your money. He said the Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office will not call people to resolve warrants this way.

Anyone who receives a call like this should not give any personal or banking information, and should contact law enforcement.

