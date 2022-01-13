Advertisement

One arrested after police surround SE Topeka home

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 2:05 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man was arrested after police surrounded a southeast Topeka home on Monday night.

Around 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 10, the Topeka Police Department said officers tried to stop a blue Honda for traffic violations. The driver pulled into the area of the 2500 block of Illinois and ran inside a home.

Officers said they quickly set up a perimeter and were able to convince the driver of the Honda, later identified as Austin K. North, 30, of Topeka, to come outside peacefully where he was taken into custody.

Austin Kody North
Austin Kody North(Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections)

13 NEWS was on the scene Monday and witnessed an additional person exit the home, that person was not taken into custody and remains unidentified.

TPD said North was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for possession of marijuana, obstruction and other traffic offenses.

