OMNI Circle Group to use grant for business hub

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s minority entrepreneurs are a step closer to their own space to grow.

OMNI Circle Group received a $360 thousand grant from the Kauffman Foundation for minority and business development.

According to OMNI Circle’s CEO and Founder Michael Odupitan, it will help create a minority-focused startup community that helps educate future business leaders on what they need to thrive.

The site for the hub is 1301 SW Topeka Boulevard.

“I think it’s going to be really huge for us as we build this community hub as a place for people to be able to gain resources and the knowledge to start a business and sustain a business,” he said.

His plan includes workshops, co-working space, and collaboration with business professionals to give equal opportunities for Topeka’s future business leaders.

“One of the things we recognize is that individuals don’t really know the proper steps to take,” he said.

“With this Kauffman grant, we’ll be able to provide educational training and opportunity to build those businesses so we can build an economic community around the minority community so they can be sustainable and be part of the greater whole.”

Topeka Mayor Mike Padilla said the startup community is a welcome addition to the city.

“I’ve said from the beginning that small business is the heartbeat of any city and in Topeka, we saw that during the pandemic,” he said.

“We have to nurture and grow that small business community and this is a focused effort to do that.”

For OMNI Circle, it’s a natural fit into its philosophy.

“At our basic level, we want to make sure that everybody has the opportunity so that we know there are underserved communities not getting the resources they need,” Odupitan said.

“We want to be able to focus on those communities as they climb the ladder of success.”

The training and workshops will start in February with the first cohort starting in March. Email info@omnicirclegroup.org for more information.

