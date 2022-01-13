Advertisement

OMNI Circle Group to use grant for business hub

By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 6:24 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s minority entrepreneurs are a step closer to their own space to grow.

OMNI Circle Group received a $360 thousand grant from the Kauffman Foundation for minority and business development.

According to OMNI Circle’s CEO and Founder Michael Odupitan, it will help create a minority-focused startup community that helps educate future business leaders on what they need to thrive.

The site for the hub is 1301 SW Topeka Boulevard.

“I think it’s going to be really huge for us as we build this community hub as a place for people to be able to gain resources and the knowledge to start a business and sustain a business,” he said.

His plan includes workshops, co-working space, and collaboration with business professionals to give equal opportunities for Topeka’s future business leaders.

“One of the things we recognize is that individuals don’t really know the proper steps to take,” he said.

“With this Kauffman grant, we’ll be able to provide educational training and opportunity to build those businesses so we can build an economic community around the minority community so they can be sustainable and be part of the greater whole.”

Topeka Mayor Mike Padilla said the startup community is a welcome addition to the city.

“I’ve said from the beginning that small business is the heartbeat of any city and in Topeka, we saw that during the pandemic,” he said.

“We have to nurture and grow that small business community and this is a focused effort to do that.”

For OMNI Circle, it’s a natural fit into its philosophy.

“At our basic level, we want to make sure that everybody has the opportunity so that we know there are underserved communities not getting the resources they need,” Odupitan said.

“We want to be able to focus on those communities as they climb the ladder of success.”

The training and workshops will start in February with the first cohort starting in March. Email info@omnicirclegroup.org for more information.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Anthony Fauci calls Dr. Roger Marshall (R-KS) a moron Tue. during COVID response hearing in...
Fauci calls Sen. Marshall ‘moron’ off mic after heated exchange
Jayden Flowers (left), Joshua Long (left, center), Jacob Slusser (right, center), and Nicholas...
Four arrested after vehicle stolen with most of family’s belongings on Christmas
A courageous student at Topeka’s Landon Middle School and the building’s principal are being...
DA confirms Landon Middle Schooler tried to kill adult at home; planned to shoot student at school
FILE
Kansas Dr. loses license after prescribing medicine to patients never examined
Jamie McDaniel, 39
Topeka woman arrested after Shawnee Co. K9 finds meth in her vehicle

Latest News

Gov. Kelly encouraging soybean farmers to continue their good work
Gov. Kelly encouraging soybean farmers to continue their good work
Soybean harvest
Gov. Kelly encouraging soybean farmers to continue their good work
Shriners donate circus tickets to Air National Guard
Arab Shrine donates 2,000 circus tickets to Kansas guardsmen
OMNI Circle Group received a $360 thousand grant from the Kauffman Foundation for minority and...
OMNI Circle Group to use grant for business hub