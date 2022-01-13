Advertisement

MTAA pushing to get commercial air service back to Topeka

(File)
(File)(WIBW)
By Jon Janes
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 12:51 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Getting air passenger service is the top priority of the Metropolitan Topeka Airport Authority, but it’s going to take buy-in from the community as well.

That’s what MTAA President Eric Johnson is telling the Topeka City Council.

In a letter to the City, Johnson said MTAA has gotten more than $19 million dollars in Coronavirus Relief money, the majority going to the Topeka Regional Airport and a lesser about to Billard Municipal Airport.

In his letter, Johnson hints that MTAA needs a stronger commitment from the business community.   Johnson said, “....commercial air service is an essential element of bolstering Topeka’s economy.”  And Johnson says what is needed is a minimum revenue guarantee to attract a passenger service provider.  He points to that last air service in 2014, in which the City did make a revenue guarantee.

Johnson said another problem is a pilot shortage in the U.S.  He points to a Congressional hearing that indicated airline employees had been offered incentives to retire early, despite Covid relief funds that could have been used to keep them working.   Johnson said reports indicate 500 new pilots enter the industry each year, but some 15,000 pilots are expected to  retire in the next couple of years.

Johnson said Topeka’s best hope is to attract low-cost carriers that serve destination marks and he believes MTAA can find such a partnership in the future.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Kansas Dr. loses license after prescribing medicine to patients never examined
A $25,000 reward has been offered by the US Army for information leading to the arrest and...
Army offers $25,000 reward for infomation leading to arrest, conviction of man that killed Ft. Riley mother
Hemp compounds were equally effective against the alpha and beta variants of COVID-19,...
Research shows hemp compounds prevent COVID-19 virus from entering human cells, study says
FILE - Maya Goode, a COVID-19 technician, performs a test on Jessica Sanchez outside Asthenis...
Omicron may be headed for a rapid drop in US and Britain
Dr. Anthony Fauci calls Dr. Roger Marshall (R-KS) a moron Tue. during COVID response hearing in...
Fauci calls Sen. Marshall ‘moron’ off mic after heated exchange

Latest News

Zoo Lights at the Topeka Zoo
Record-breaking attendance continues at Topeka Zoo as Zoo Lights boasts 72,000 visitors
Schools and COVID
Manhattan-Ogden cancels classes on Friday due to COVID staffing shortage
Kansas hospitals need ventilator help
Stressed Kansas and Missouri hospitals hunt for ventilators
Shawnee Co. COVID update 1-13
Shawnee Co. COVID cases surge past 2,000 in weekly report