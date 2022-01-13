Advertisement

McElroy’s employee selects Helping Hands for company donation

By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Helping Hands Humane Society got a nice gift from a Topeka business, and one of its employees.

Danny Billings, McElroy’s Fabrication Shop Manager, won the company’s Integrity Award this year.

Along with showing their appreciation for Billings’ work and character, McElroy’s let him pick a local organization to gift a check to. Billings sent that 500 dollars to help animals in need.

“With the way things are going in this country right now, I didn’t want the animals to be forgotten,” Billings said.

“The animals need a lot of different things, which can be quite costly,” Grace Clinton, with Helping Hands, said. “So, we really appreciate it when people donate. But beyond that, we really appreciate knowing our community businesses get involved and want to give back to local organizations.”

You can help the shelter by seeing the animals they have in house, you can stop by 21st and Belle between 11:30-6 p.m.

