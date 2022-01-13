Manhattan-Ogden cancels classes Friday due to COVID staffing shortage

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Another northeast Kansas school district is giving staff and students a four-day weekend due to COVID related staffing shortages.

USD 383 announced Thursday that there will be no class Friday, January 14, 2022, district wide.

Officials say the district is using a weather day previously built into their calendar for the day off.

District Spokeswoman Michelle Jones said COVID absences are making it extremely challenging to maintain an adequate staff.

Jones says during a typical 5-day school week, the district falls about 5 substitutes short of replacing the nearly 50 licensed staff members that are out per day.

The week of January 10, Jones said an average of 85 licensed staff were absent each day and the district fell about 15 substitute positions short.

USD 383 says they hope the four-day weekend, which includes a day off in observance of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. day will allow staff to get healthy.

School will resume Tuesday, January 18.

On Wednesday, Rock Creek USD 323 announced they will be giving their staff and students a four-day weekend for the same reasons.

