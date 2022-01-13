Manhattan liquor store reports unauthorized credit-card user purchased $700 in booze

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan liquor store reported someone purchased $700 in booze with a credit card that the person wasn’t authorized to use, officials with the Riley County Police Department said.

The incident was reported around 2:16 p.m. Tuesday at Rickel’s Retail Liquor store at 1129 Bluemont Ave., in the Aggieville district of Manhattan.

According to Riley County police reports, officers filed a report for fraud at the store after it was reported an unknown person used a credit card that didn’t belong to the individual to purchase approximately $700 worth of alcohol.

Additional details, including a description of the person who made the purchase, weren’t immediately available.

Anyone with information may call Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.