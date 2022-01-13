Lyon County COVID-19 cases continue to grow ‘exponentially’

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Earlier this week, officials with the Lyon County Public Health department said coronavirus cases were increasing at an “exponential” rate.

Wednesday’s numbers showed the trend is continuing.

According to KVOE Radio, officials with the public health department reported that Lyon County had 299 new cases since Monday -- nearly a quarter of which were reported to people who have been vaccinated.

That means 971 new cases have been reported since the first data of the year was announced on Jan. 3.

KVOE reports that active cases were up 201 the first three days of this week -- to 601 on Wednesday from 480 on Monday.

The numbers represent the highest the county has seen since Nov. 22, 2020.

KVOE said the numbers are rapidly approaching the county’s peak of 679 cases from Nov. 18, 2020.

Roughly 25 percent of the active cases — 154 — are breakthroughs involving fully-vaccinated residents, KVOE reports.

There have been 835 breakthrough cases since Lyon County started announcing that category this past summer.

Public Health reported the same number of Variants of Concern — 156 — as it had on Friday.

Officially, KVOE said, the omicron variant hasn’t been noted in Lyon or surrounding counties, even though it now accounts for more than 95 percent of new cases nationwide.

Lyon County’s COVID-19 death toll also increased by one and now stands at 99, KVOE said. Five deaths are awaiting final cause information from the state.

