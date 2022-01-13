Advertisement

KU women’s basketball upsets #13 Texas in OT

KU vs. Texas, Jan. 12
KU vs. Texas, Jan. 12(Kansas Athletics)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 9:18 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (WIBW) - KU women’s basketball picked up their first win in Austin in a decade Wednesday, upsetting No. 13 Texas 70-66 in overtime.

The win also marks KU’s first over a ranked opponent since 2018.

Holly Kersgeiter scored six of KU’s 11 points in the extra period to push her team to the win. She finished with a team high 19 points.

KU forced a season-high 22 turnovers for the Longhorns. The ‘Hawks also outscored Texas in the paint, 36-14.

The Jayhawks are now 11-2 on the year and 2-1 in Big 12 play.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Anthony Fauci calls Dr. Roger Marshall (R-KS) a moron Tue. during COVID response hearing in...
Fauci calls Sen. Marshall ‘moron’ off mic after heated exchange
Jayden Flowers (left), Joshua Long (left, center), Jacob Slusser (right, center), and Nicholas...
Four arrested after vehicle stolen with most of family’s belongings on Christmas
A courageous student at Topeka’s Landon Middle School and the building’s principal are being...
DA confirms Landon Middle Schooler tried to kill adult at home; planned to shoot student at school
FILE
Kansas Dr. loses license after prescribing medicine to patients never examined
Jamie McDaniel, 39
Topeka woman arrested after Shawnee Co. K9 finds meth in her vehicle

Latest News

Detroit Lions cornerback Corey Ballentine runs the ball during warmups before an NFL football...
Washburn’s Corey Ballentine signs with Falcons
Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji (30) reacts after hitting a three point shot in the second half of an...
NBA Prospect Watch: Ochai Agbaji soaring after return to KU
A Topeka volleyball player is recognized as the best in the state and more.
Morning Sports
Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji (30) shoots against Iowa State guard Tyrese Hunter (11) and Gabe...
No. 9 KU wins thriller in Lawrence over No. 15 Iowa State