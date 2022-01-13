KU women’s basketball upsets #13 Texas in OT

AUSTIN, Texas (WIBW) - KU women’s basketball picked up their first win in Austin in a decade Wednesday, upsetting No. 13 Texas 70-66 in overtime.

The win also marks KU’s first over a ranked opponent since 2018.

Holly Kersgeiter scored six of KU’s 11 points in the extra period to push her team to the win. She finished with a team high 19 points.

KU forced a season-high 22 turnovers for the Longhorns. The ‘Hawks also outscored Texas in the paint, 36-14.

The Jayhawks are now 11-2 on the year and 2-1 in Big 12 play.

