Kansas unemployment claims continue to bounce back as rest of nation surges

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As most states see an increase in unemployment claims due to a surge in COVID cases, Kansas continues to see unemployment bounce back from the height of the pandemic.

Personal-finance website WalletHub.com says new unemployment claims increased week-over-week on Jan. 3, up by 11% from the previous week. To see which states’ workforces have seen the biggest increases in unemployment due to COVID-19, the website compared all 50 states and Washington, D.C., based on changes in unemployment for several key benchmark weeks.

According to the report, Kansas had the 29th-most claims, meaning it is in the half of states whose unemployment claims are the lowest. The Sunflower State ranked 50th for the most-increased claims since the beginning of the pandemic, meaning it has the lowest amount of claims since March 2020.

The report also indicates Kansas has the smallest increase in claims from the latest week vs the same week in 2021 and the second-smallest increase in claims a year after the pandemic started vs. the year before the pandemic started.

The study said Kansas had 38.81% more unemployment claims during the week of Jan. 3, 2022, than it did during the same week in 2019, and 91.56% fewer claims than the same week of 2021. There were 50.22% more unemployment claims for the week compared to the start of 2020. Lastly, it said the state had 5.52% fewer unemployment claims one year after the pandemic started compared to the year before the pandemic started.

