Advertisement

Kansas Senator vows to continue fight against CMS COVID-19 vaccine mandate as OSHA mandate halted

FILE
FILE(WILX)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 3:40 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As the Supreme Court stayed the OSHA COVID-19 vaccine mandate, Senator Roger Marshall said he will continue to fight against the CMS vaccine mandate.

U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says on Thursday, Jan. 13, the U.S. Supreme Court issued a stay to block President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine-or-test requirement for large employers.

“Simply put, the Administration overstepped its authority, and I am glad the Supreme Court is holding them accountable. This is a huge victory for all Americans who were forced to fight against Joe Biden’s cruel campaign to punish workers over their medical freedoms,” said Sen. Marshall. “Make no mistake, these vaccine mandates are not about public health or science. If they were, the White House would recognize the 92% of Americans who have already built up immunity to this virus between vaccines and natural immunity.”

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court also moved to allow the Centers or Medicare and Medicaid Services vaccine mandate to take effect.

Marshall said he continues to fight against the CMS mandate. In December, he said he introduced a resolution of disapproval under the Congressional Review Act to halt the mandate for virtually all health care employees and prevent similar rules from being proposed in the future.

In September, Marshall said all 50 Senate Republicans supported his amendment to the government spending package to prohibit funding for implementation or enforcement of the vaccine mandate on private companies.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration recently enacted the regulatory vaccine mandate for a significant portion of the nation’s workforce. The mandate, which employers were required to enforce, applied to about 84 million Americans, covering virtually all employers with at least 100 employees.

Marshall said this was a never-before-seen type of mandate without Congressional authorization. He said businesses and nonprofit organizations challenged the rule in Appeals Courts and initially, the Fifth Circuit entered a stay to block the rule, however, when the cases were consolidated in the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals, it lifted the stay and allowed the rule to take effect.

According to the Junior Senator from Kansas, businesses sought emergency relief from the U.S. Supreme Court and argued the mandate exceeded statutory authority and is otherwise unlawful. The Supreme Court ultimately agreed businesses were likely to prevail on the merits of the case and stayed the rule.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Kansas Dr. loses license after prescribing medicine to patients never examined
A $25,000 reward has been offered by the US Army for information leading to the arrest and...
Army offers $25,000 reward for infomation leading to arrest, conviction of man that killed Ft. Riley mother
Hemp compounds were equally effective against the alpha and beta variants of COVID-19,...
Research shows hemp compounds prevent COVID-19 virus from entering human cells, study says
FILE - Maya Goode, a COVID-19 technician, performs a test on Jessica Sanchez outside Asthenis...
Omicron may be headed for a rapid drop in US and Britain
One person was in custody after Lyon County sheriff’s deputies discovered a dead woman in a...
Woman takes her own life during Wed. night traffic stop outside Emporia

Latest News

FILE - Students at Junction City High School, Geary Co. Schools USD 475, wear masks as they...
Kansas schools continue to cancel classes amidst staffing shortage, Omicron-fueled COVID-19 surge
The gift was a reward for a McElroy's worker's efforts.
McElroy's employee makes donation
FILE -- In this June 21, 2015 file photo, wheat stands ready for harvest in a field near...
Kansas legislators call for litigation against India for wheat practices
The Topeka Farm Show wrapped up its three-day run Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022 at Stormont Vail...
Topeka Farm Show celebrates successful return