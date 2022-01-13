Kansas schools continue to cancel classes amidst staffing shortage, Omicron-fueled COVID-19 surge

GEARY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas schools continue to announce closures due to staffing shortages and the Omicron-fueled surge in COVID-19 cases.

Geary County Schools USD 475 announced Thursday afternoon, Jan. 13, all of its schools would be closed on Friday, Jan. 14. It said the Devin Center and Larry Dixon Center will both remain open and Junction City High School athletic events scheduled in Topeka, Wichita and Hays for Friday night and Saturday will continue as planned.

Geary Co. Schools said classes will also not be held on Monday, Jan. 17, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Classes will resume as normal on Tuesday, Jan. 18, unless otherwise notified.

On Wednesday, Rock Creek USD 323 said students would also get an unexpected four-day weekend as classes Thursday and Friday were canceled.

Manhattan-Ogden USD 383 announced Thursday morning that classes were canceled district-wide for Friday due to COVID-related absences.

On Tuesday, parents of Wichita Public Schools USD 259 students were warned to be ready for closures as well.

