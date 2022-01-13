Advertisement

Kansas energy company urges customers to apply for federal assistance before window closes

FILE
FILE
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 4:52 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Evergy has urged customers to apply for federal assistance to help pay energy bills before the window closes in March.

Evergy says the window for Kansas customers who wish to apply for the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program will be open until March 31. It said the average benefit amount a customer could be eligible to receive is about $1,400.

Evergy said customers can also choose to split the financial benefit in half between their electric and gas bills. It said LIEAP applications will take at least 30 days to process, so customers should apply now.

To qualify as a Kansas resident, Evergy said the combined gross income of all people living at the home is required to be 150% of the federal poverty level. For example, it said a family of four is required to have an annual household income below $39,750 before taxes.

Evergy said customer advisors have partnered with community service organizations to help customers apply for the funds since 2010. It said advisors will host several utility assistance events over the next few months to help customers apply for the funds.

LIEAP is a federally funded program that helps eligible households pay part of their home energy costs by providing a one-time per year benefit. A customer’s electric account does not need to be past due to receive aid.

For information on utility assistance events, click HERE.

For more information about LIEAP eligibility requirements, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Kansas Dr. loses license after prescribing medicine to patients never examined
A $25,000 reward has been offered by the US Army for information leading to the arrest and...
Army offers $25,000 reward for infomation leading to arrest, conviction of man that killed Ft. Riley mother
Hemp compounds were equally effective against the alpha and beta variants of COVID-19,...
Research shows hemp compounds prevent COVID-19 virus from entering human cells, study says
FILE - Maya Goode, a COVID-19 technician, performs a test on Jessica Sanchez outside Asthenis...
Omicron may be headed for a rapid drop in US and Britain
One person was in custody after Lyon County sheriff’s deputies discovered a dead woman in a...
Woman takes her own life during Wed. night traffic stop outside Emporia

Latest News

Great Wall, 17th and Lane
Topeka restaurant Great Wall closing by February
The gift was a reward for a McElroy's worker's efforts.
McElroy’s employee selects Helping Hands for company donation
Possible snow amounts through Saturday
Ice and snow are likely Friday Night to Saturday morning
FILE
$1.5 million made available to Kansas communities for tourism attraction improvements