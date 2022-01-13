Kansas energy company urges customers to apply for federal assistance before window closes

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Evergy has urged customers to apply for federal assistance to help pay energy bills before the window closes in March.

Evergy says the window for Kansas customers who wish to apply for the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program will be open until March 31. It said the average benefit amount a customer could be eligible to receive is about $1,400.

Evergy said customers can also choose to split the financial benefit in half between their electric and gas bills. It said LIEAP applications will take at least 30 days to process, so customers should apply now.

To qualify as a Kansas resident, Evergy said the combined gross income of all people living at the home is required to be 150% of the federal poverty level. For example, it said a family of four is required to have an annual household income below $39,750 before taxes.

Evergy said customer advisors have partnered with community service organizations to help customers apply for the funds since 2010. It said advisors will host several utility assistance events over the next few months to help customers apply for the funds.

LIEAP is a federally funded program that helps eligible households pay part of their home energy costs by providing a one-time per year benefit. A customer’s electric account does not need to be past due to receive aid.

For information on utility assistance events, click HERE.

For more information about LIEAP eligibility requirements, click HERE.

