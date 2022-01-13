Advertisement

K-State gives away late lead in loss to TCU

K-State vs. TCU, Jan. 12
K-State vs. TCU, Jan. 12(K-State Athletics)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 10:34 PM CST
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - K-State remains winless in the Big 12 after giving up a four-point lead with 25 seconds left against TCU.

Emanuel Miller scored with 24 seconds left to pull the Horned Frogs within 2.

Nijel Pack turned the ball over six seconds later, and TCU would capitalize with a go-ahead three from Damion Baugh.

Davion Bradford couldn’t get the game-winning layup to go, and Mike Miles closed with two free throws to seal the win.

TCU went on an 8-0 run in the final two minutes.

K-State is now 0-4 in Big 12 play and 8-7 on the season. The ‘Cats return to action on Saturday to host No. 19 Texas Tech.

