Advertisement

Gov. Kelly encouraging soybean farmers to continue their good work

By Joseph Hennessy
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 6:33 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly said the soybean industry is a backbone of the state’s economy.

She spoke at the soybean expo and shared how her budget proposal fully funds the state’s water plan for the first time in 15 years.

She said the investment helps farmers impacted and harmed by wildfires and they plan to look at ways to continue modifying the amount of use from aquifers and sustaining it over time.

“You talk about the drought that was out there and combined with the high winds, that will only get worse if we don’t address it,” she said. “That’s one of the reasons we went ahead and fully funded that water plan. And then we’ve known we’ve got funding coming in for infrastructure kinds of things from the federal government.”

She was the featured speaker at Wednesday’s Kansas Soybean Expo. WIBW Radio’s Greg Akagi was the master of ceremonies as well for the event.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Anthony Fauci calls Dr. Roger Marshall (R-KS) a moron Tue. during COVID response hearing in...
Fauci calls Sen. Marshall ‘moron’ off mic after heated exchange
Jayden Flowers (left), Joshua Long (left, center), Jacob Slusser (right, center), and Nicholas...
Four arrested after vehicle stolen with most of family’s belongings on Christmas
A courageous student at Topeka’s Landon Middle School and the building’s principal are being...
DA confirms Landon Middle Schooler tried to kill adult at home; planned to shoot student at school
FILE
Kansas Dr. loses license after prescribing medicine to patients never examined
Jamie McDaniel, 39
Topeka woman arrested after Shawnee Co. K9 finds meth in her vehicle

Latest News

Gov. Kelly encouraging soybean farmers to continue their good work
Gov. Kelly encouraging soybean farmers to continue their good work
Shriners donate circus tickets to Air National Guard
Arab Shrine donates 2,000 circus tickets to Kansas guardsmen
OMNI Circle Group received a $360 thousand grant from the Kauffman Foundation for minority and...
OMNI Circle Group to use grant for business hub
OMNI Circle Group received a $360 thousand grant from the Kauffman Foundation for minority and...
OMNI Circle Group to use grant for business hub