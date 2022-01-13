Gov. Kelly encouraging soybean farmers to continue their good work

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly said the soybean industry is a backbone of the state’s economy.

She spoke at the soybean expo and shared how her budget proposal fully funds the state’s water plan for the first time in 15 years.

She said the investment helps farmers impacted and harmed by wildfires and they plan to look at ways to continue modifying the amount of use from aquifers and sustaining it over time.

“You talk about the drought that was out there and combined with the high winds, that will only get worse if we don’t address it,” she said. “That’s one of the reasons we went ahead and fully funded that water plan. And then we’ve known we’ve got funding coming in for infrastructure kinds of things from the federal government.”

She was the featured speaker at Wednesday’s Kansas Soybean Expo. WIBW Radio’s Greg Akagi was the master of ceremonies as well for the event.

