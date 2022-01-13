Advertisement

Capper Foundation hosts retirement party for president and CEO after 30 years

By Tori Whalen
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 6:11 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Capper Foundation held a retirement celebration for the longtime president and CEO, Jim Leiker, he has served the Capper Foundation for 30 years.

Leiker first announced in July 2021 that he would step down on Jan. 16, 2022. On Wednesday, Jan. 12, friends, colleagues and supporters were invited to wish him well, and share stories.

Capper Foundation CEO announces retirement plans

The long-time leader of Topeka’s Capper Foundation announced his retirement plan.

He started serving as CEO and president for the Capper Foundation in 1992, making him foundation president for 30 years.

Jim Leiker reflected on the time he spent with the foundation for all those years.

“I was recalling with the staff at our recent January total staff meeting what Capper looked like in 1992 and what Capper looks like today,” said Leiker. “Quite a few changes, tremendous growth changes, just lots of progress and serving lots of people with disabilities and help empower them to be the best they can be.”

Zach Ahrens will officially start as the new CEO and president Jan. 17.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Anthony Fauci calls Dr. Roger Marshall (R-KS) a moron Tue. during COVID response hearing in...
Fauci calls Sen. Marshall ‘moron’ off mic after heated exchange
Jayden Flowers (left), Joshua Long (left, center), Jacob Slusser (right, center), and Nicholas...
Four arrested after vehicle stolen with most of family’s belongings on Christmas
A courageous student at Topeka’s Landon Middle School and the building’s principal are being...
DA confirms Landon Middle Schooler tried to kill adult at home; planned to shoot student at school
FILE
Kansas Dr. loses license after prescribing medicine to patients never examined
Jamie McDaniel, 39
Topeka woman arrested after Shawnee Co. K9 finds meth in her vehicle

Latest News

Gov. Kelly encouraging soybean farmers to continue their good work
Gov. Kelly encouraging soybean farmers to continue their good work
Soybean harvest
Gov. Kelly encouraging soybean farmers to continue their good work
Shriners donate circus tickets to Air National Guard
Arab Shrine donates 2,000 circus tickets to Kansas guardsmen
OMNI Circle Group received a $360 thousand grant from the Kauffman Foundation for minority and...
OMNI Circle Group to use grant for business hub
OMNI Circle Group received a $360 thousand grant from the Kauffman Foundation for minority and...
OMNI Circle Group to use grant for business hub