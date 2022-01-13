Capper Foundation hosts retirement party for president and CEO after 30 years

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Capper Foundation held a retirement celebration for the longtime president and CEO, Jim Leiker, he has served the Capper Foundation for 30 years.

Leiker first announced in July 2021 that he would step down on Jan. 16, 2022. On Wednesday, Jan. 12, friends, colleagues and supporters were invited to wish him well, and share stories.

He started serving as CEO and president for the Capper Foundation in 1992, making him foundation president for 30 years.

Jim Leiker reflected on the time he spent with the foundation for all those years.

“I was recalling with the staff at our recent January total staff meeting what Capper looked like in 1992 and what Capper looks like today,” said Leiker. “Quite a few changes, tremendous growth changes, just lots of progress and serving lots of people with disabilities and help empower them to be the best they can be.”

Zach Ahrens will officially start as the new CEO and president Jan. 17.

