FBI highlights deaths of police in Kansas, Missouri as nation sees increase in on-duty officer killings

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An FBI Special Agent posted in Kansas City has highlighted recent deaths of Kansas and Missouri police officers as the FBI Director discusses the increase in the murder of on-duty officers on a national level.

Federal Bureau of Investigation Kansas City Special Agent in Charge Charles Dayoub wrote an open letter to discuss the recent increase of law enforcement officials feloniously killed in the line of duty following an editorial published by FBI Director Christopher Wray in the Wall Street Journal.

Agent Dayoub said this includes the deaths of three FBI agents - Laura Schwartzenberger and Daniel Alfin, who were killed in February 2021 during the execution of a search warrant in Miami, and FBI Task Force Officer Greg Ferency of Terre Haute, Ind., who was ambushed and killed outside an FBI office.

Law Enforcement Officer Deaths (FBI)

Dayoub said 67 law enforcement officers were murdered in the first 11 months of 2021 which is a 55.8% increase compared to the 43 killed during the same period in 2020. As Director Wray pointed out, 2021 ended with 73 officers murdered - the most since the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

Director Wray also noted the national perspective on the heinous crimes. He said residents must remember each of these deaths has a local impact. The officers left behind loved ones, brothers and sisters in law enforcement, and a community, all grieving the loss.

The FBI Special Agent said the community has not been spared either from the tragic loss of law enforcement officials. In September, Independence Police Officer Blaize Madrid-Evans, who had only recently graduated from the Kansas City Regional Police Academy, was shot and killed in the line of duty.

In May of 2020, Officer Mike Mosher of the Overland Park Police Department was also shot and killed when he stopped in his personal vehicle to help someone who had been in a car accident. He was just 37-years-old, but had dedicated nearly 15 years of his life to selfless service in law enforcement and had been named the department’s Officer of the Year in 2019.

Dayoub said he is also reminded of Officer Chris Walsh, in Springfield, who was shot and killed as he and another officer confronted an active shooter in a convenience store in March 2020. Walsh was an army veteran and had served Springfield for over three years.

Special Agent Dayoub said even more officers have died in the region from other causes while in the line of duty, including an increase in officers who have fallen victim to the COVID-19 pandemic and several who have died from car accidents.

“Their legacy lives long beyond their End of Watch,” said Dayoub. “And I hope we don’t soon forget their impact on the communities they served.”

Dayoub asked Kansans to take a second to remember the selfless sacrifice of these officers and so many more who run into danger without prejudice or hesitancy so others can go home at the end of the day.

“To echo from the Director’s comments,” said Dayoub. “Let’s commit to making communities safer, finding ways to improve interactions between law enforcement and those they serve, holding everyone to the high standards befitting men and women in uniform, and valuing those who do their jobs with honor.”

