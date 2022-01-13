Advertisement

FBI highlights deaths of police in Kansas, Missouri as nation sees increase in on-duty officer killings

FILE - Police from a variety of different departments salute slain police officer Mike Mosher...
FILE - Police from a variety of different departments salute slain police officer Mike Mosher during his burial service Wednesday, May 13, 2020, in Overland Park, Kan. The Overland Park police officer was killed in a shootout with a suspect in a hit-and-run on May, 3. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 2:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An FBI Special Agent posted in Kansas City has highlighted recent deaths of Kansas and Missouri police officers as the FBI Director discusses the increase in the murder of on-duty officers on a national level.

Federal Bureau of Investigation Kansas City Special Agent in Charge Charles Dayoub wrote an open letter to discuss the recent increase of law enforcement officials feloniously killed in the line of duty following an editorial published by FBI Director Christopher Wray in the Wall Street Journal.

Agent Dayoub said this includes the deaths of three FBI agents - Laura Schwartzenberger and Daniel Alfin, who were killed in February 2021 during the execution of a search warrant in Miami, and FBI Task Force Officer Greg Ferency of Terre Haute, Ind., who was ambushed and killed outside an FBI office.

Law Enforcement Officer Deaths
Law Enforcement Officer Deaths(FBI)

Dayoub said 67 law enforcement officers were murdered in the first 11 months of 2021 which is a 55.8% increase compared to the 43 killed during the same period in 2020. As Director Wray pointed out, 2021 ended with 73 officers murdered - the most since the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

Director Wray also noted the national perspective on the heinous crimes. He said residents must remember each of these deaths has a local impact. The officers left behind loved ones, brothers and sisters in law enforcement, and a community, all grieving the loss.

The FBI Special Agent said the community has not been spared either from the tragic loss of law enforcement officials. In September, Independence Police Officer Blaize Madrid-Evans, who had only recently graduated from the Kansas City Regional Police Academy, was shot and killed in the line of duty.

In May of 2020, Officer Mike Mosher of the Overland Park Police Department was also shot and killed when he stopped in his personal vehicle to help someone who had been in a car accident. He was just 37-years-old, but had dedicated nearly 15 years of his life to selfless service in law enforcement and had been named the department’s Officer of the Year in 2019.

Dayoub said he is also reminded of Officer Chris Walsh, in Springfield, who was shot and killed as he and another officer confronted an active shooter in a convenience store in March 2020. Walsh was an army veteran and had served Springfield for over three years.

Special Agent Dayoub said even more officers have died in the region from other causes while in the line of duty, including an increase in officers who have fallen victim to the COVID-19 pandemic and several who have died from car accidents.

“Their legacy lives long beyond their End of Watch,” said Dayoub. “And I hope we don’t soon forget their impact on the communities they served.”

Dayoub asked Kansans to take a second to remember the selfless sacrifice of these officers and so many more who run into danger without prejudice or hesitancy so others can go home at the end of the day.

“To echo from the Director’s comments,” said Dayoub. “Let’s commit to making communities safer, finding ways to improve interactions between law enforcement and those they serve, holding everyone to the high standards befitting men and women in uniform, and valuing those who do their jobs with honor.”

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Kansas Dr. loses license after prescribing medicine to patients never examined
A $25,000 reward has been offered by the US Army for information leading to the arrest and...
Army offers $25,000 reward for infomation leading to arrest, conviction of man that killed Ft. Riley mother
Hemp compounds were equally effective against the alpha and beta variants of COVID-19,...
Research shows hemp compounds prevent COVID-19 virus from entering human cells, study says
FILE - Maya Goode, a COVID-19 technician, performs a test on Jessica Sanchez outside Asthenis...
Omicron may be headed for a rapid drop in US and Britain
One person was in custody after Lyon County sheriff’s deputies discovered a dead woman in a...
Woman takes her own life during Wed. night traffic stop outside Emporia

Latest News

FILE - Students at Junction City High School, Geary Co. Schools USD 475, wear masks as they...
Kansas schools continue to cancel classes amidst staffing shortage, Omicron-fueled COVID-19 surge
The gift was a reward for a McElroy's worker's efforts.
McElroy's employee makes donation
FILE -- In this June 21, 2015 file photo, wheat stands ready for harvest in a field near...
Kansas legislators call for litigation against India for wheat practices
FILE
Kansas Senator vows to continue fight against CMS COVID-19 vaccine mandate as OSHA mandate halted
The Topeka Farm Show wrapped up its three-day run Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022 at Stormont Vail...
Topeka Farm Show celebrates successful return