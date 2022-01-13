Advertisement

Dog house catches fire in Oakland neighborhood of northeast Topeka

By Phil Anderson
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 10:53 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews made quick work of a dog-house fire Thursday morning in the Oakland neighborhood of northeast Topeka.

The blaze was reported around 9:25 a.m. in the 700 block of N.E. Wabash.

Crews were able to put out the blaze using a hose connected to a fire truck, which was situated facing north in the 700 block of N.E. Wabash.

The dog house that caught fire was located near a residence on the west side of the block.

Firefighters remained on the scene for about a half-hour.

The fire was believed to have been caused by a heating lamp in the dog house, officials said.

No injuries were reported to any people or dogs.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

